Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 106,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 135,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

Further Reading

