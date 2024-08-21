Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,862,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,918,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

