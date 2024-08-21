Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,363. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

