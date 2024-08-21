Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.76. 2,105,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,817. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.