Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.72 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Nano has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $130.16 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,764.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.77 or 0.00570246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00104444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.64 or 0.00265469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00072198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

