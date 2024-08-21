National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE TD opened at C$80.91 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.67 and a 1-year high of C$86.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.69. The company has a market cap of C$142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.