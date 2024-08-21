National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Down 2.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.81. 207,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,358,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

National Vision Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $831.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

