NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.15 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $159.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00006922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00039198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,206,494,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,677,205 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,206,394,401 with 1,117,601,136 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.04216792 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $133,235,228.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

