Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $685.42 and last traded at $680.95. 754,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,877,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.35 and a 200 day moving average of $623.81. The firm has a market cap of $300.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

