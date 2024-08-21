Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 1.3%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.87. 1,874,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,901,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Newmont
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
