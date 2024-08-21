Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 24,445.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.47 on Friday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

