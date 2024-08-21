Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $506.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,503. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $509.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.48.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

