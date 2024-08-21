NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Director Peter Aghar Purchases 35,000 Shares

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

