NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.53

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 6303060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on NU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
NU Stock Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in NU by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NU by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
