NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.53

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 6303060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in NU by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NU by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.