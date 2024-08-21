NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,463,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,606,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

