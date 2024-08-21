NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.12 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08070648 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,235,362.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

