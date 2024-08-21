OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $42,452.54 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI remained flat at $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 147,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,820. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now has 8,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company's stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

