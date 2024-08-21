Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Onestream Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Onestream

Shares of OS opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

About Onestream

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

