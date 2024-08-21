Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

OS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of OS opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

