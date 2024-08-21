Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The stock has a market cap of $367.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

