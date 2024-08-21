Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CCEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation.

