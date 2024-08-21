O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $38,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.59 on Wednesday, reaching $1,138.16. 269,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,070.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,061.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

