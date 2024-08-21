OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:OUT opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

