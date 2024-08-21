Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

