Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
