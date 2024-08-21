PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 2,458,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,070. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
See Also
