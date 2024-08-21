PAID Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,909.54 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $58,909.54 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation.

