Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 134.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,199. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.