Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.48.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock remained flat at $108.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 169,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

