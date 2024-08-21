Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,286. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.60.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

