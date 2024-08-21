Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,891 shares of company stock worth $11,244,549. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. 131,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,941. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.