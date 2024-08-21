Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Natera
In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,891 shares of company stock worth $11,244,549. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Natera Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. 131,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,941. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
