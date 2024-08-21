Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

COLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 88,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

