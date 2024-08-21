Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 366,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $863.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.89. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.