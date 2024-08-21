PayPal USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $887.56 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $887.56 million and approximately $36.63 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 887,668,400 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 867,617,486.872521. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00023173 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $41,302,836.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

