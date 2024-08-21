PayPal USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $911.08 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $911.08 million and $68.51 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 911,112,492 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 887,668,400.112521. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00004633 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $43,622,898.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.