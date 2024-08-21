Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pharvaris from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Pharvaris Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Pharvaris has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 47.7% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 556,970 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pharvaris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the period.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.