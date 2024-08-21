Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 6.9%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 5,649,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 1,802,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.16.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

