Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $123,750.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.54. 135,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

