Pollux Coin (POX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $12.26 million and $180,397.48 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,847,980 coins and its circulating supply is 39,848,092 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,841,814.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30272241 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $276,346.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.