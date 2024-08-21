Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Premier also updated its FY25 guidance to 1.16-1.28 EPS.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,030.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,886 shares of company stock worth $2,615,946 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

