PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $65.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $70.10. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 509,984 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $135,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

