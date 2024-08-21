pufETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $390.85 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,625.86 or 0.04283574 BTC on exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $390.85 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 501,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 501,941.58101075. The last known price of pufETH is 2,578.62666945 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,522,298.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

