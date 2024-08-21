PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
