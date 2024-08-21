PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

