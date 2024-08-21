pzETH (PZETH) Price Reaches $3,061.27

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. pzETH has a market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $205,222.20 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be bought for about $3,061.27 or 0.05109336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pzETH has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,442.6974641. The last known price of pzETH is 3,046.97780282 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,162,093.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

