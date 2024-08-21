Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By William Blair

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Bank of America dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.66 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

