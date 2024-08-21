Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OVV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$58.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$53.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.46 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.