Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.55.

Superior Plus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.