Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Boosted by Analyst

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a report released on Friday, August 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.60 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.