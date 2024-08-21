Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Sabre Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838,230 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 19.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,513 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

