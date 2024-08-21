Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $250.01 million and $32.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.04365264 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,282,838 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.