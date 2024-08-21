Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 362,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 310,966 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $19.09.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVOL Free Report ) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

