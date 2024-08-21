Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 362,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 310,966 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $19.09.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.